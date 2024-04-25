67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. John deputies recover body from Mississippi River

Wednesday, April 24 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GARYVILLE - Deputies in St. John recovered a man's body from the Mississippi River that was found floating in Garyville on Wednesday. 

The St. John Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 8:30 a.m. and pulled out just before noon at a levee in Edgard. Deputies said the body was badly decomposed when it was taken from the river.

The identity of the body is currently unknown. Deputies said more information will be released. 

