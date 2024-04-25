67°
St. John deputies recover body from Mississippi River
GARYVILLE - Deputies in St. John recovered a man's body from the Mississippi River that was found floating in Garyville on Wednesday.
The St. John Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 8:30 a.m. and pulled out just before noon at a levee in Edgard. Deputies said the body was badly decomposed when it was taken from the river.
The identity of the body is currently unknown. Deputies said more information will be released.
