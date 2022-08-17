90°
St. James roadwork affecting Sunshine Bridge begins Wednesday
A bridge inspection will begin on Wednesday, August 17, and will affect the right lanes of LA 70 east and westbound at the Sunshine Bridge until August 25 (weather permitting).
The road is open for normal traffic for vehicles 12 feet wide or smaller, but larger vehicles must detour.
The detour includes LA 3127 East to LA 3213 North to LA 3125 East.
