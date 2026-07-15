St. George officials unveil $19.25 million infrastructure improvement project along Siegen Lane

ST. GEORGE — A stretch of Siegen Lane in St. George will see $19.25 million in infrastructure improvements thanks to a federal grant.

The project, SAFE Siegen, was unveiled by St. George officials, including Mayor Dustin Yates, on Wednesday, and aims to improve approximately 1.35 miles of Siegen Lane between I-10 and U.S. 61.

"The project is focused on improving safety, access and traffic flow," the mayor said.

It will see the construction of landscaped raised medians, as well as the installation of upgraded traffic signals, enhanced pedestrian crossings and sidewalks, improved transit stops, and the addition of lighting and other street features to improve safety in the area.

"This project started with identifying a real problem: Siegen Lane is one of the busiest commercial corridors in our region," Yates said. "For years, everyone has known that it's needed attention."

Yates said that the project improving the stretch of Siegen Lane home to Target and several other businesses was worked on by members of the state, parish and federal government.

State Rep. Paul Sawyer praised the U.S. Department of Transportation's award from the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development program.

"Mayor Yates and his team deserve tremendous credit for securing this award," Sawyer said. "BUILD grants attract applications from communities across America, and only the strongest, best-prepared projects are selected. This is an outstanding accomplishment for St. George and for the entire Capital Region."