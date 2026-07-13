Sports2-a-Days Preview: Prairieville Hurricanes

BATON ROUGE- The Prairieville Hurricanes made a statement by making it to the playoffs in just their second season as a 5A football program, now they are hoping to build on that success and their returning experience to stabilize the still young program into a legitimate contender for years to come.

Head coach Michael Schmitt has 15 starters back from last years Hurricane team that finished the year with a 5-6 record and a first-round loss to Southside in the playoffs.

With eight players back on offense and starting quarterback Skylar Kelly returning, Schmitt feels like now is the time for the Hurricanes to not only capitalize on that experience but to take Kelly's passing and rushing attack to a new level.

Running a true spread offense means that running back Tahj Wallace and wide receivers Chance Jackson and Aiden Paul should be able to have more opportunities downfield provided that Kelly can find them.

Stanton Delapasse and Daniel Williams both will key defenders for the Canes and Bryson Glover and Cade Hebert on the backend of that defense should help improve on that win total from the 2025 season.