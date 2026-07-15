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Multi-agency team of Capital region firefighters head to Texas to assist in flood recovery

2 hours 24 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 9:13 AM July 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department and West Feliciana Fire District 1 left Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning to assist with search-and-rescue efforts following flooding in Texas Hill Country.

The firefighters left Louisiana for Bryan, Texas, where they will stage before being assigned to areas affected by flooding in the south-central part of the state.

The six-person team is expected to help local and state agencies with search-and-rescue operations and other emergency response needs, a BRFD spokesperson said. 

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