Multi-agency team of Capital region firefighters head to Texas to assist in flood recovery

BATON ROUGE — Members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department and West Feliciana Fire District 1 left Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning to assist with search-and-rescue efforts following flooding in Texas Hill Country.

The firefighters left Louisiana for Bryan, Texas, where they will stage before being assigned to areas affected by flooding in the south-central part of the state.

The six-person team is expected to help local and state agencies with search-and-rescue operations and other emergency response needs, a BRFD spokesperson said.