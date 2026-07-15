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Deputies arrest Labadieville man accused of firing gun during argument over dog with neighbor

1 hour 55 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 11:36 AM July 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LABADIEVILLE – Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Labadieville man accused of firing a gun during an argument with his neighbor over a dog.

Bryan Daigle, 64, was arrested Tuesday by deputies after they received reports that gunshots were fired at a home along La. 308.

According to deputies, Daigle and a neighbor got into an argument over a dog. At some point during the argument, Daigle fired several shots into the ground. When deputies arrived, they seized a gun from Daigle. 

He was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on aggravated assault with a firearm and discharge of firearms charges. 

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