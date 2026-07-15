Deputies arrest Labadieville man accused of firing gun during argument over dog with neighbor

LABADIEVILLE – Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Labadieville man accused of firing a gun during an argument with his neighbor over a dog.

Bryan Daigle, 64, was arrested Tuesday by deputies after they received reports that gunshots were fired at a home along La. 308.

According to deputies, Daigle and a neighbor got into an argument over a dog. At some point during the argument, Daigle fired several shots into the ground. When deputies arrived, they seized a gun from Daigle.

He was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on aggravated assault with a firearm and discharge of firearms charges.