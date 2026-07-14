Woman who allegedly stole $3,500 worth of merchandise from Lululemon arrested

BATON ROUGE- An 18-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday, six months after she allegedly stole $3,500 worth of merchandise from Lululemon.

On Jan. 10, Teandrea Croon and another woman entered the Lululemon on Perkins Road, walked around the store, grabbed about $3,500 worth of merchandise and ran out the front door, according to a Baton Rouge Police Department warrant.

Officers said the women got in a black Nissan and left the area. An employee told officers that one of the items stolen had a real-time tracker and provided officers with the link.

Officers followed the tracking device to a home on Mulberry Street, where they found Croon's mother and the other woman, who was accused of stealing things from the store.

While officers were at the home, a woman in the neighborhood told police that Croon had previously shown her pictures of clothes she stole and also sells them on social media.

Croon was booked for organized retail theft at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.