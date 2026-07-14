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New Orleans judge issues subpoenas in Louisiana AG Liz Murrill criminal case

1 hour 51 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2026 Jul 14, 2026 July 14, 2026 6:55 PM July 14, 2026 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — The judge overseeing Attorney General Liz Murrill's criminal case agreed to issue subpoenas to the special prosecutor and the New Orleans Parish District Attorney.

WWL reports the move is aimed at determining what led to Murrill's 16-count indictment earlier this month.

According to WWL, special prosecutor Laurie White and New Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams will have to turn over emails, documents, text messages and other requested records.

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Murrill is accused of sending threatening letters to New Orleans city leaders; her attorneys argue the case is politically motivated.

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