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Campers at LaHouse Community Changemakers Camp pack disaster kits for Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank
BATON ROUGE — On Wednesday, campers at the LaHouse Community Changemakers Camp packed disaster kits and non-perishable food to donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Seventh- to 12th-grade students at the camp packed the supplies, which the camp purchased with a grant from the East Baton Rouge 4-H Foundation.
Wednesday's packing event is part of the camp's broader theme of youth community service projects.
According to camp organizers, the goal is to have campers create their own "community resilience projects."
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