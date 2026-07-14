Sports2-a-Days Preview: Episcopal Knights

BATON ROUGE - The Episcopal Knights have plenty of work to do as they rebuild their offense, but the defensive side of the ball should be a team strength with plenty of experienced players returning from last season.

Head coach Travis Bourgeois is back for his 27th season at the helm but with only two returning offensive linemen returning from last years 5-6 team he knows that he will need his defense to keep the Knights in ballgames early in the season.

The Knights will lean on Luke Mendoza, Will Mullens and an entire returning secondary led by Max Rebus to help out an offense that will be getting up to speed early in the season.

Currently Michael Kelleher and Eli Miller are competing to win that starting quarterback position, however all of the skill on the Knights team will be new in 2026.