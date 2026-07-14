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One killed in wreck along Old Hammond Highway

2 hours 55 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, July 14 2026 Jul 14, 2026 July 14, 2026 12:26 PM July 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a car wreck along Old Hammond Highway near Millerville Road on Tuesday, sources said. 

Officials said a vehicle ran into a pole, and the driver died at the scene. 

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No more information was immediately available. 

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