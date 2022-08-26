84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. George firefighter taken to hospital after battling house fire near Airline Highway

Friday, August 26 2022
BATON ROUGE - A firefighter was rushed to a hospital after responding to a large housefire in a suburban neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at a home on Sandhill Court, located off Barringer Foreman Road just south of Airline Highway. 

Crews found the fire raging in the garage of a home and were able to get it under control after about 20 minutes. 

The department said a firefighter was taken to a hospital in stable condition, though it did not specify what happened to that firefighter. 

The occupants of the home were able to get out unharmed.

