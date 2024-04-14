St. George Fire: Trailer fire along Hoo Shoo Too Road contained in 30 minutes

BATON ROUGE - A crew of firefighters put out flames coming from an unoccupied trailer along Hoo Shoo Too Road on Saturday evening.

The St. George Fire Department said an unoccupied trailer caught fire around 6:45 p.m. and firefighters were able to control the fire within 30 minutes of arrival.

No injuries were reported and the cause has not been determined.