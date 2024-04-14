73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Fire: Trailer fire along Hoo Shoo Too Road contained in 30 minutes

5 hours 16 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, April 14 2024 Apr 14, 2024 April 14, 2024 3:13 PM April 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A crew of firefighters put out flames coming from an unoccupied trailer along Hoo Shoo Too Road on Saturday evening. 

The St. George Fire Department said an unoccupied trailer caught fire around 6:45 p.m. and firefighters were able to control the fire within 30 minutes of arrival. 

Trending News

No injuries were reported and the cause has not been determined. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days