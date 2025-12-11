44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Fire Department wraps up holiday parade series

55 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, December 11 2025 Dec 11, 2025 December 11, 2025 10:40 PM December 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department wrapped up their holiday parade series Thursday night.

Trending News

First responders rode through the University Club subdivision on Memorial Tower Drive this evening, with residents donating gifts and canned goods to firefighters.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days