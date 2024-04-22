71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. George Fire Department investigating fire at Jones Creek fitness center

Monday, April 22 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The St. George Fire Department is investigating a structure fire at Club 4 Fitness on Jones Creek Road.

Fire crews responded to the fire on April 16 and found smoke coming from the wall in the men’s sauna, as well as charred wood and pipes inside the fitness center's walls. Investigators found evidence that the sauna had been tampered with, which caused the fire.

The business was closed for a few days following the fire, the SGFD said. Anyone with information as to who is responsible for this fire is asked to contact SGFD at (225)279-1064 or cdhughes@stgeorgefire.com.

