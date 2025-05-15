St. George fire chief signals he's ready for retirement, unrelated to recent controversies

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department may be going through some major changes soon, specifically in leadership.

Chief Gerald Tarleton tells WBRZ after 34 years as head of the department, he's ready to start discussing what happens when he steps down, which he plans to bring up at Thursday's board meeting.

The retirement discussion comes as Tarleton is dealing with several issues including a lawsuit from some of his former and current firefighters over pay. At the end of last month, Tarleton and his team filed a countersuit against the firefighters.

There's also the issue of the Harveston fire station -- or lack thereof.

Though millions in property taxes have been collected over the last 10 years, the station has not come to fruition and a lot of that money has gone to other projects. Tarleton says it is in process and visible progress will be made soon.

Despite the controversy, Tarleton says his decision to leave is not about any of that, just the fact that he is 74 and ready to slow down.

Though the discussion about a new chief is being brought up tomorrow, sources tell WBRZ it has been in the works for at least a year now. We're told there are two applicants from within the department who have already passed the chief's exam.

The meeting is tomorrow at the Airline Highway station at 5:30 p.m.