St. Gabriel toy drive spreads Christmas cheer through the town

ST. GABRIEL - People in St. Gabriel showed the unity in their community Sunday during their town's toy drive.

Residents spent the day celebrating the holiday spirit as they gave out toys to children and performed Christmas songs.

Mayor Lionel Johnson calls the toy drive an event of pure excitement. He's hoping to teach the younger generation how important it is to stay together.

"It's joy man. I hope they realize how much we come together to make sure they have a very good Christmas," Johnson said.

He told WBRZ they have been preparing for this event since early December.