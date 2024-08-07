St. Gabriel Police officer accused of pulling a gun on a woman, domestic abuse suspended without pay

ST. GABRIEL — A St. Gabriel Police officer who was arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on a woman has been suspended without pay by the department.

St. Gabriel police officer Ronald Monroe Jr. was arrested Friday on charges of aggravated assault domestic abuse, as well as domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer.

Monroe, who has a history of domestic abuse charges, was originally recommended for termination, Chief Kevin Ambeau said, but the city council voted 4-1 to suspend Monroe instead.

According to an affidavit, Monroe's girlfriend confronted him about an alleged affair. There was an argument, Monroe drew a gun from his waistband and walked toward her. When she tried to run out the door, he grabbed her and shoved her back inside. When police arrived, the report says he took off running and was extremely uncooperative once caught.