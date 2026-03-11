2 Your Town Wearin' of the Green: Behind the scenes of building St. Patrick's parade floats

PLAQUEMINE - Before the Wearin’ of the Green parade rolls through Baton Rouge, many of the floats are created on the other side of the Mississippi River. They’re hand-crafted, painted and prepared at the Comogo warehouse.

The workshop in Plaquemine is where all the work begins. In the weeks after Mardi Gras, Comogo becomes hyper-focused on one project: the Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick’s Day parade. Rene Pierre gets to work, putting pen to canvas, sketching and painting illustrations on floats.

“I used to come home with drawings of floats after the parades,” artist Rene Pierre said. "My mom was so impressed. She would go and show the neighbors."

Pierre is an artist and says his childhood hobby has become his job. Covered in paint, Pierre sketches four-leafed clovers and rainbows effortlessly.

With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, it’s crunch time for the Comogo team.

Earl Comeaux is in charge of the operation at Comogo Floats. This year, he says his team is preparing twenty-seven floats for the March 14th parade. Comeaux got his start in construction 40 years ago, but this job allows him to be more creative.

Sacha Comeaux is Earl’s daughter, and she helps behind the scenes, organizing the warehouse and cleaning the floats after parades. She dresses for the part too, accessorizing with parade throws.

"My dad says I go overboard. I like to have fun,” Comogo said.

The Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls March 14.