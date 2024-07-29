St. Gabriel officer with prior domestic violence arrest allegedly pulled gun on woman

GONZALES - A St. Gabriel Police officer who was previously arrested on a domestic violence charge was arrested again after allegedly pulling a gun on a woman.

St. Gabriel police officer Ronald Monroe Jr. was arrested Friday on charges of aggravated assault domestic abuse, as well as domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer.

According to an affidavit, Monroe's girlfriend confronted him about an alleged affair. There was an argument, Monroe drew a gun from his waistband and walked toward her. When she tried to run out the door, he grabbed her and shoved her back inside. When police arrived, the report says he took off running and was extremely uncooperative once caught.

"When something like that occurs, it reflects upon all law enforcement whether it should or not," said Patti Freeman, director of the Iris Domestic Violence Shelter.

Freeman formerly worked in the domestic violence unit at EBRSO. She says when the abuser is a law enforcement officer, it can make it even harder for victims to want to come forward.

"Coming from law enforcement, I feel that it is not unrealistic or unfair for us to be held to a higher standard in this. I think by our employer, by the courts, by society. I think there's an expectation that when you see law enforcement it should be in the course of them protecting and serving. Not violating laws."

This is not the first time Monroe has been arrested for domestic violence. In September 2021, Monroe was arrested for domestic abuse and weapons charges. At the time, he was an officer with Port Allen PD. It's unclear how he left that department. He ended up pleading to simple battery. As a condition of the lesser charge, he was ordered not to use his service weapon when off the clock.

The most recent arrest affidavit states the victim knew about Monroe's violent history and made sure to use her phone to record when she confronted him about his infidelity. That violent history may have been what led to him changing employment.

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said when they hired Monroe in 2023, he was with the White Castle Police Department. Ambeau says the only thing on his record was that misdemeanor simple battery charge, not a previous domestic violence arrest.

Chief Ambeau could not do an interview but told the Investigative Unit he would recommend Monroe's termination at the next board meeting. Monroe is currently on unpaid administrative leave.

He was released Saturday evening on a $16,500 bond.