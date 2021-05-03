St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office employee fired for alleged unlawful use of $40k in sales tax

ST. BERNARD PARISH - State officials say an employee with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office may have been responsible for thousands of dollars that went missing from the department's sales tax collections.

A report from an independent auditor indicates that an employee working in the sales tax collection office was alleged to have altered receipts and misappropriated sales taxes paid in cash.

The auditor's report notes that the amount missing was estimated to be about $40,000.

Records indicate the employee was terminated in February 2021, and the Sheriff’s Office stopped accepting cash payments.

An investigation was ongoing as of the date of the audit report.

Please click here to view the auditor's full report.