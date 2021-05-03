83°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office employee fired for alleged unlawful use of $40k in sales tax
ST. BERNARD PARISH - State officials say an employee with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office may have been responsible for thousands of dollars that went missing from the department's sales tax collections.
A report from an independent auditor indicates that an employee working in the sales tax collection office was alleged to have altered receipts and misappropriated sales taxes paid in cash.
The auditor's report notes that the amount missing was estimated to be about $40,000.
Records indicate the employee was terminated in February 2021, and the Sheriff’s Office stopped accepting cash payments.
An investigation was ongoing as of the date of the audit report.
Trending News
Please click here to view the auditor's full report.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cajun Navy calls off search Seacor efforts
-
Community members mourn the loss of Southern University professor Derrick Cavazos
-
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Port Allen
-
Business owners try to recruit at a joint job fair and vaccination...
-
More than 6,000 fans showed out for LSU's first home game with...
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic