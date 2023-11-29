52°
St. Amant firefighters looking for light that fell off firetruck
ST. AMANT - Firefighters in St. Amant are asking residents to look on the side of the road near their property after a light fell off the back of a firetruck.
The 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department said the mishap happened after the team went to a fire on Taylor Road in St. Amant. One of the rear lights was not secured correctly and fell off.
Firefighters said the light is identical to the ones in attached pictures, along with a plug.
Anyone with information should call (225) 473-1960.
