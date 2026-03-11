Latest Weather Blog
St. Amant bar fight suspect turns himself in after brawl leaves several injured
ST. AMANT — The third suspect in a St. Amant bar fight has been arrested, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
According to deputies, a large fight broke out at a bar along La. 431 in the early morning hours of Feb. 22. Several people suffered serious injuries.
On Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced the arrests of Luis Carlos Olivas, 38, and Justin Fryoux, 42, but deputies were still trying to identify a third suspect.
On Wednesday, APSO says 41-year-old Jordan Rickard turned himself in. The three men are accused of starting the brawl.
Deputies said Olivas is a known member of the Sons of Silver Motorcycle Club, and they believed the third suspect, now identified as Rickard, may also be a member. The sheriff's office did not immediately clarify whether Rickard is a confirmed member or not.
Trending News
Rickard was booked on charges of second-degree battery and disturbing the peace.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Masked suspects caught on video in Walker home burglary
-
'Pass the Torch' scholarship application opens for Baker, Scotlandville high school students
-
Corrections major at Angola on leave after arrest on contraband charges
-
Baker first responders honored with medals after helping couple deliver baby in...
-
Proposed bill would rename bridge to honor 19-year-old killed in 2023 crash
Sports Video
-
WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...
-
Demario Davis signs with Jets, Saints sign Etienne
-
Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State
-
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...