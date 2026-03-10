Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish deputies: 2 arrested, 1 wanted after bar fight involving motorcycle club members
ST. AMANT — Two people were arrested after a bar fight involving members of a motorcycle club in St. Amant, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies are still looking for a third suspect in the Feb. 22 brawl.
APSO says a large fight broke out in the early morning hours at an establishment along La. 431. Several people were severely injured, deputies added.
According to the sheriff's office, Luis Carlos Olivas, 38, of Prairieville, Justin Fryoux, 42, of Geismar, and an unidentified suspect started the fight before leaving the scene. Deputies say Olivas is a known member of the Sons of Silence Motorcycle Club.
They believe the unknown suspect, seen in photos wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and a black hat, to also be a member or associate of the same club. He is approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, 190 pounds, and has gauges in his ears and a possible neck tattoo below his right ear.
Trending News
Olivas was arrested on charges of second-degree battery, simple battery, disturbing the peace, simple criminal damage to property and computer tampering. Fryoux was arrested on charges of second-degree battery and disturbing the peace.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Audubon Aquarium's rescue team to release group of rehabilitated sea turtles into...
-
Debris blankets inside of historic Ponchatoula arts center day after fire caused...
-
Memorial services announced for former LSU tight end William Frederick Truax III
-
Kentwood cattle farmer builds TikTok following by keeping it real
-
2 Your Town Wearin' of the Green: Krewe of Just Having Fun...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...
-
Demario Davis signs with Jets, Saints sign Etienne
-
Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State
-
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...