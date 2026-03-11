Louisiana DOTD to test 'air taxis,' other new aviation technologies under new federal program

HOUMA — State officials will take part in the testing of new and emerging aircraft technologies, such as "air taxis," as part of a new Federal Aviation Administration program, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Wednesday.

According to DOTD, aircraft tech that will be tested in the state includes electric vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, sometimes described as "air taxis," plus other "advanced aviation systems."

Testing will primarily take place at the Houma-Terrebonne Airport, but the program extends across the entire state.

Despite the program being run through the FAA, the federal government will not provide the state with funding. DOTD says it will be responsible for covering its own costs, "while the FAA will provide oversight, coordination, and technical guidance."

The department added that the program allows for state and local governments to partner with private companies, but projects must operate under FAA safety oversight.

DOTD said its proposal to be selected for the program, dubbed LIFTOff Louisiana, received support from Gov. Jeff Landry.

"This announcement is yet another example of Louisiana continuing to set the standard. As aviation and technology are continuing to adapt, we want Louisiana to be the leader in innovation," Landry said. "I am excited for all the opportunities LIFTOff Louisiana has to offer, as well as the future it will help pave for aviation in our state."