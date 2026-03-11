79°
BRCC Mid-City briefly placed on lockdown after receiving threat
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Community College's Mid-City campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after receiving a threat.
Around 1:06 p.m., Baton Rouge Police received a notification about the threat made to the school's campus on Florida Boulevard, a spokesperson said. By 1:50 p.m., the lockdown was lifted.
A message sent to BRCC students and staff said that the campus was put on lockdown as the threat was investigated.
