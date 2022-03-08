Squishy driveway concerning to homeowner, calls 2 OYS for help reaching utility company

BATON ROUGE - A man reached out to his utility company for help, and after he didn't get results he contacted 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss.

Tom Clarke says a family member first noticed an issue with his driveway at the end of January.

"When he stepped on it and felt it move, he said, 'there's something going on with your driveway,'" Clarke recalled.

The concrete started to come loose, and he figured it had something to do with the water line underground, possibly his neighbor's.

"You can hear it sloshing like you have water in your shoes," he said.

He called the Baton Rouge Water Company, but nobody came out. So he called again.

"And again, after several days nothing had happened. I called them a third time," said Clarke.

Clarke said he learned the third time he called that because he suspected the leak might be coming from his neighbor's line, the water company wasn't coming. He was told that his neighbor would need to report the leak.

At that point, a month had gone by.

"And I said, 'you know what? I'm done with you all. I'm calling Brittany Weiss at 2 On Your Side.'"

Clarke emailed 2 On Your Side last Tuesday. The next day, the Baton Rouge Water Company showed up to investigate.

A crew dug up and replaced his neighbor's meter but didn't find a leak there. A crew came out again Thursday and Friday, working to find a solution to Clark's concern. He's happy to see that there's a plan in motion to help solve his problem.

Tuesday, the Baton Rouge Water Company said it completed its investigation and found no leak on the water company's line.