Springfield & Albany schools closed for Wednesday due to Ida aftermath
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Livingston Parish schools announced the closure of schools through Springfield and Albany on Wednesday (Sept. 15th) due to unsafe roadway conditions.
The school system has not announced a reopening date at this time.
School closures for Wednesday:
Springfield Elementary
Springfield Middle
Springfield High
Albany High
Albany Middle
Albany Upper
Albany Lower
