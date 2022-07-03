76°
Sports2-a-Days: Springfield Bulldogs

5 hours 14 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, July 02 2022 Jul 2, 2022 July 02, 2022 10:56 PM July 02, 2022 in Sports2 A Days
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Springfield enters 2022 as the most confident 4-6 team in our Sports2-a-Days previews. A freshman quarterback and a sophomore running back that totaled over 1,600 yards on the ground have the Bulldogs thinking improvement for this upcoming fall.

