Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Zachary Broncos

The tradition of excellence looks to continue for a third straight season at Zachary as the Broncos will look for their third consecutive 5A state title.

Despite graduating fifteen starters a year ago, the seven that return are stellar and none better than senior quarterback Keilon Brown. He's a Memphis football and baseball commit and one of the best dual threat signal callers in the country. Wideouts Jaden Williamson and Chris Hilton look to be two of his main targets while stud running back Ryan Allen will look to eat up the yards in the backfield.

Head coach David Brewerton has scheduled some of the best not just in the area but in the country as well for their non district slate. Perennial power Deerfield Beach from Florida and 6A state champion Brandon High School from Mississippi are two huge names that get the Broncos in the first five weeks of the season.