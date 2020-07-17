Sports2-A-Days Preview: Woodlawn Panthers

The Woodlawn Panthers paid the price the last two season with a pair of 2-8 records, now they're poised to cash in on some of those games with experienced players.

Head coach Marcus Randall returns 11 starters back including eight on the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback Rickie Collins is back for his sophomore season and four of their five offensive linemen return as well to help bolster the Panthers pro-style attack.

Former Dutchtown running back Armani Givens is also cleared to suit up in 2020 to help replace the departed Janero Scott.

Coach Randall also feels like his senior led secondary will be a strength of this years team.