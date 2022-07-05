80°
Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-a-Days Preview: East Ascension Spartans
Trending News
The East Ascension Spartans are looking to take the next steps to be a consistent winner in 5A football in south Louisiana. Head coach Darnell Lee has nine starters back from last years team and his hoping his improved coaching staff and 27 man senior class can help the Spartans reach their goals.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Court delay? Couple accused of murdering daughter claim they've had COVID exposure
-
WBRZ's 'Fireworks on the Mississippi' a smash hit in Downtown Baton Rouge
-
Runners kick off 4th of July with annual Freedom Mile
-
Thousands expected to turn out for Plaquemine's 4th of July celebration
-
University of Alabama implodes decades-old dormitory