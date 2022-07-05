80°
Sports2-a-Days Preview: East Ascension Spartans

2 hours 19 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, July 04 2022 Jul 4, 2022 July 04, 2022 10:21 PM July 04, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

The East Ascension Spartans are looking to take the next steps to be a consistent winner in 5A football in south Louisiana.  Head coach Darnell Lee has nine starters back from last years team and his hoping his improved coaching staff and 27 man senior class can help the Spartans reach their goals.

