Sports2-a-Days: Port Allen Pelicans

PORT ALLEN - The Port Allen Pelicans are moving up in weight class in 2022, playing with the likes of state powers in U-High, and Madison Prep. Head coach Don Gibson is confident that his team will compete in their district.

"We had a lot of youth last year that got a lot of playing time. It's gonna be beneficial to us, we feel like this year there's some things that we feel like we got to fix, but I think the biggest thing is we have a lot of experience and we're training guys in multiple positions because we want to have those guys versatile. And I think that's the most important thing: being able to have those guys changeable just to make sure we have that depth," said Gibson.

The Pelicans return 5 starters on offense and 7 on defense. They will be led by their play on the line of scrimmage with defensive end Robert Amacker having 16 sacks last season.

Port Allen will start the season on the road against Plaquemine.