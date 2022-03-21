76°
Latest Weather Blog
Spirits high as Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls for first time since 2019
BATON ROUGE - After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the annual Wearin' of the Green Parade in back-to-back years, the festivities returned in a big way Saturday.
With the luck of the Irish, it was a perfect day for the event.
"I'm so glad to be here in the good weather," Beverly Murdock said.
It was a family affair, as kids of all ages came to celebrate. Julia Cobb brought her daughter out for her first-ever St. Patrick's Day parade.
"It's been amazing. They have good music, great throws. Everything is secure and family friendly," Cobb said.
While some caught more beads than others, everyone was happy to have a little piece of normalcy back as the parade rolled for the first time since 2019.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Renee Fleming's 'Music and the Mind' coming to Baton Rouge in May
-
Police looking for driver who launched rented Tesla into the air
-
Renee Fleming brings 'Music and the Mind' to Baton Rouge - Sunday...
-
Another teenager murdered in Baton Rouge in less than 2 weeks
-
High gas prices drive customers to buy smaller cars with better gas...
Sports Video
-
LSU basketball losses to ISU in NCAA tournament
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
-
Mobile sports betting a smash hit in first full month; state collected...
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
-
LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade