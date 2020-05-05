72°
Southern Women's Hoops rallies in first game of SWAC tournament
Houston - The Southern Lady Jaguars began their 2016 SWAC Tournament with 61-57 win over Alcorn State, although the Lady Braves made the #2 seed work for the win.
The Braves took a 1 point lead into the half and led by 9 at the end of the 3rd quarter, but the Jags tied the game at 53 with under 3:25 remaining and took the lead for good with 1:12 left on the clock.
The Jags advance to the tournament semifinals on Friday, where they await the winner of Texas Southern and Jackson State: those two teams meet Thursday at noon.
