Southern Women's Hoops rallies in first game of SWAC tournament

Houston - The Southern Lady Jaguars began their 2016 SWAC Tournament with 61-57 win over Alcorn State, although the Lady Braves made the #2 seed work for the win.



The Braves took a 1 point lead into the half and led by 9 at the end of the 3rd quarter, but the Jags tied the game at 5 3 with under 3 : 25 remaining and took the lead for good with 1:12 left on the clock.