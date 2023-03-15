52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Southern women's basketball team bounced out of NCAA Tournament with loss to Sacred Heart in the Play-In Game

Wednesday, March 15 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

STANFORD, Cali. - The Southern women's basketball team's season ends after an 57-47 loss to Sacred Heart in the NCAA Tournament's play-in game.

The Lady Jaguars jumped out to an early lead (14-4), but were outscored 29-6 the rest of the first half. That was the real difference in the game. 

Genovea Johnson lead Southern with 11 points, and seven rebounds. The Lady Jaguars ended the season with an 18-15 record, winning their first SWAC tournament title since 2019. 

