67°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern women's basketball defeats Alabama State 61-49
BATON ROUGE - Southern University defeated Alabama State 61-49 Thursday evening in a game Southern led the entire way.
Genovea Johnson led the Jaguars in scoring with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Trending News
Southern plays their last regular season game Saturday 3 p.m. at Alabama A&M.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
School bus on fire near Perkins Rowe temporarily shuts down roadway; no...
-
Man shot to death near Sherwood Acres apartment complex
-
More details emerge on potential new LSU arena
-
Former Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's deputy appointed as New Roads Police chief
-
Veteran looking for help resolving roofing troubles