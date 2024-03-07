67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern women's basketball defeats Alabama State 61-49

3 hours 9 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, March 07 2024 Mar 7, 2024 March 07, 2024 7:27 PM March 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image credit to Southern University Twitter

BATON ROUGE - Southern University defeated Alabama State 61-49 Thursday evening in a game Southern led the entire way.

Genovea Johnson led the Jaguars in scoring with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Trending News

Southern plays their last regular season game Saturday 3 p.m. at Alabama A&M.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days