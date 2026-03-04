71°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU men's basketball loses at Auburn, falling to 3-14 in SEC play
AUBURN, ALA. - While LSU men's basketball entered the locker room at halftime only down by seven, Auburn pulled away in the second half to win 88-74.
Four of LSU's starters finished the night in double figures with Michael Nwoko leading the team with 19 points on just six shots. Nowko hit 11 free throws on 13 attempts.
The loss marks yet another SEC loss in a lost season for LSU, who are now 3-14 in SEC play.. The Tigers have lost seven of their last eight conference games with their only win in that span coming against Ole Miss.
Trending News
The Tigers have one regular season game left. LSU will play Texas A&M at home on Saturday, Mar. 7.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Public Service Commission candidates speak to voters at summit
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating three grass fires in the same neighborhood
-
Bicyclist struck by BRPD officer traveling 83 mph in a 25-mph zone...
-
Two Istrouma High employees on admin leave after gun goes off in...
-
Louisiana education department says it is addressing special education concerns from federal...
Sports Video
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern