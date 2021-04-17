58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern wins third straight Bayou Classic in rout of Grambling 49-7

6 hours 53 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, April 17 2021 Apr 17, 2021 April 17, 2021 3:40 PM April 17, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Trending News

Thanks to a high flying offense and an even better defense Southern takes down Grambling 49-7 to push their Bayou Classic winning streak to three. Quarterback Ladarius Skelton with almost 200 yards of total offense all by himself. Skelton was named game MVP for third straight time. Jags now lead Bayou Classic series 24-23. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days