Southern University welcomes freshmen onto campus

BATON ROUGE — Incoming freshmen at Southern moved onto campus on Monday morning.

"There's nothing like that first day, you feel loved, you feel wanted, and you know that you're about to start a career path that is going to be transformational," Southern University Chancellor John K. Pierre said.

Abigail and Gabrielle Moore are twin sisters. This is a day they've been anxiously waiting for.

"It's the best school, plus I've been on this campus for so long. Every time for a school field trip, we come to Southern so," Gabrielle said.

Their grandfather, James Hollands, was there, helping them unload their stuff. He says he couldn't think of anywhere else he'd rather be.

"It's a blessing to see them graduate from high school and see them take that next step in life in their career. I'm proud of them, I really am," Hollands said.

The Chancellor has a tip on how all freshmen can keep making their families proud.

"Early bird gets the worm, and not be afraid to ask for something. If you don't know the answer, go ask somebody," says Pierre.