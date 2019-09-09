Southern University unveils new football turf

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Jaguars will take to a freshly surfaced stadium for their home opener at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Sept. 17.

Construction crews are installing a new state-of-the-art turf as the final phase of stadium renovations gets underway ahead of the project’s July 18 scheduled completion date.

“The installation of a turf field aligns with the University’s aim to shape a standard of excellence in our athletic endeavors," said SU System President Dr. Ray L. Belton. "We are pleased to bring the project to fruition with the support of the Southern University System Foundation and the longstanding contributions of the Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Company. We are also grateful for the partnerships with SMG and UBU Sports, Incorporated that allows us to achieve this much-needed improvement to A.W. Mumford Stadium.”

The new turf is NFL-grade, according to SUBR. It was made possible through a joint venture between the Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Company, the Southern University System Foundation, SMG and UBU Sports.

"Southern University and SU Athletics remains committed to providing our student-athletes with a first-rate college experience," said Roman Banks, SU Interim Athletics Director. "Through the support of the Southern University System Foundation, the installation of this state-of-the-art playing surface at A.W. Mumford Stadium addresses any player safety and gameday logistic concerns while offering our coaching staff a powerful recruiting tool which also reasserts the SU athletic brand.”

The Jags will take on Alabama State for their season opener this fall. 2016 season tickets are on sale now at the SU Ticket Office located in the service entrance of the F.G. Clark Activity Center. Fans can contact the ticket office at 225-771-3171 for more details.