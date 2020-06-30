90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University to announce line of medical marijuana products Wednesday

2 hours 8 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 10:30 AM June 30, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University will unveil its first-ever THC medical marijuana products Wednesday.

The announcement scheduled for 10 a.m. is the culmination of a process which began in 2017, making the college one of the first in the state to begin developing its own medical marijuana-based products. The school says it also makes Southern the only HBCU to launch a line of THC and CBD products available in Louisiana.

The announcement also comes in the wake of new legislation which gives Louisiana doctors greater flexibility in prescribing marijuana-based treatments.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days