Southern University's Human Jukebox inks apparel deal with Starter

1 hour 37 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, December 06 2022 Dec 6, 2022 December 06, 2022 1:01 PM December 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox, Southern University's famous marching band, has signed a deal with Starter to launch its new HBCU line of apparel. 

The Human Jukebox formally announced the deal Tuesday, but the partnership technically debuted over the weekend during Southern's halftime performance at the Bayou Classic in New Orleans. 

Starter's new series focusing on historically Black colleges will officially launch in 2023.

