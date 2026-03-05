81°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern University delays start time after campus-wide power outage; power now restored
BATON ROUGE — Southern University's campus experienced a power outage Thursday morning.
The outage was first reported at 7:15 a.m., and the school's facilities team was assessing the cause.
As a result of the outage, the campus opened late at 10 a.m., with midterm exams scheduled between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. being rescheduled.
Breakfast service at Mayberry and Dunn halls will be pick-up only, the school added.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother of woman who was killed in hit-and-run talks about proposed bill...
-
Impacted by tariffs? Court rules that companies are entitled to refunds
-
Family members identify utility worker injured in Baton Rouge
-
Tsunami files court documents seeking protection while repaying $350K in debt
-
Southern University delays start time after campus-wide power outage
Sports Video
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette
-
LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...