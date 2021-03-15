80°
Southern student found dead in Lake Pontchartrain died from gunshot, coroner says

Monday, March 15 2021
NEW ORLEANS - Officials said Monday that a Southern University student who went missing for weeks before his body was found in Lake Pontchartrain died from a gunshot.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office confirmed that Marquise Jones, 21, was fatally shot before he ended up in the lake, WWL-TV reports. 

Jones was last seen alive around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 26 as he was leaving a party in the New Orleans area. Friends said they thought he was heading back to Slidell for the night. 

Friends and family organized searches for the college student in the days following his disappearance. His car was found abandoned in front of an apartment in New Orleans on March 5. His body was recovered Thursday, March 11.

Southern University's student government announced the community will honor Jones with a candlelight vigil Monday night. 

His killing remains under investigation. 

