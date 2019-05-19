Southern snaps title drought, wins first SWAC Title since 2009

NEW ORLEANS – Southern snapped a decade-long title drought by crushing Alabama State 15-0 to win the 2019 Southwestern Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament Sunday evening at Wesley Barrow Stadium.



The Jaguars landed the first blow courtesy of an RBI double by Ashanti Wheatley that scored Tyler LaPorte, who drew a leadoff walk.



After a 1-2-3 inning, Southern added to the lead with a mammoth two-run blast by Bobby Johnson. After that the two sides traded scoreless innings until the top of the fifth, where the Jaguars added to their lead. Coby Taylor was hit by a pitch and Javeyan Williams laid down a bunt, beating the tag at first before LaPorte dropped a flare to right for a two-run triple.

Tournament MVP Tyler LaPorte later put the nail in the coffin with a three-run shot over the left field wall and with the Hornets unable to figure out Southern starter Eli Finney, the Jaguars added five runs for insurance down the stretch, cruising to their first SWAC tournament championship since 2009.



The All-Tournament Team is listed below.



Key Stats

- LaPorte, the Tournament MVP was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and five RBIs.

- All-Tournament team member Eli Finney earned his second win of the tournament, allowing three hits in 8.1 innings of work while striking out six.

- Southern’s Bobby Johnson and Johnny Johnson combined to go 7-for-11 with four runs and five RBIs.



#SWACBSB19 All-Tournament Team

Jahmoi Percival, Grambling State

Drexler Macaay, Grambling State

Daniel Lingua, Prairie View A&M

Tyler Gordon, Prairie View A&M

O.J. Oloruntimilehin, Texas Southern

Nic Garza, Texas Southern

Terrell McCall, Alabama State

Jeremy Rivera, Alabama State

Santiago Garcia, Alabama State

Eli Finney, Southern

Javeyan Williams, Southern

Tyler LaPorte, Southern (#SWACBSB19 Tournament MVP)