Southern's Jailyn Rogers living up to her name strike after strike

Southern University's Jailyn Rogers is a pretty good bowler.

"The fact that I'm leading the SWAC right now, it is kind of like a sign that I can do this," Rogers said.

As a freshman, she leads the teams in pins and has gotten better in each and every tournament.

"She started off, you know, kind of nervous," said Southern head coach Barry Doyle. "But as the tournaments kept rolling she would improve more and more, and at the SWAC West Tournament a few weeks ago she just stayed the course. And at the end of the weekend, she was the number one. She was the leader."

Coming out of high school Rogers was recruited by Doyle because she reminded him of another good bowler.

"When I saw Jailyn's video, her backswing, I knew exactly who she was," Doyle said. "I was like, 'Wow! I know that backswing. That's Dolores Rogers.'"

Dolores is Jailyn's grandmother and a Hall of Fame bowler in Jackson, Mississippi. She taught Jailyn how to bowl so there is some pressure to live up to her name.

"Everywhere I go everyone knows my grandmother," Rogers said. "So they always kind of compare me to her. So if I don't do too well I feel like I'm letting her down."

Rogers hasn't let her down, though, exceeding expectations in her first season. A big reason for that is hitting spares.

"It's like glue is going to hold these together," Rogers said. "Like if you don't make your spare you lose them, like, at least ten pins right here. So spares keep everything together. Strikes will come. That's basically how I played the last couple of weeks."

Rogers and the Jags are back in action this weekend competing in this SWAC roundup.