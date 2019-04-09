Southern's Human Jukebox to march in St. Patrick's Day parade in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – The Human Jukebox will be featured in next weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, the Wearin’of the Green.

It’s a rare appearance for the Southern band in a local parade.

Phil’s Oyster Bar and Uncle Earl’s Bar owners secured the band’s appearance. The band will march the 2.67 mile route and end at Uncle Earl’s where they will perform with the band, Flow Tribe.

Owners said they wanted to do something big for the re-opening of their bar, Uncle Earl's, and securing a big-named act like the Human Jukebox and tying it to an event like the popular parade was the perfect fit.

"We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the reopening of the bigger and better Uncle Earl’s Bar than being led second-line style by none other than the world-renowned Southern University Marching Band," Jordan Piazza, a co-owner, said.

"The owners of Phil’s and Uncle Earl’s invite the community to come celebrate another great local establishment on the greatest day in Baton Rouge!"

Southern’s marching band is steeped in history and is often considered one of the best college bands in the country.

The band’s introduced by its famous line: “Often imitated, but never duplicated.”

Most of the band’s 275 members will participate in the parade and will march near the end, essentially leading into a grand finale of the parade’s 34th year.

The parade is Saturday, March 16th, at 10 a.m. and winds its traditional Hundred Oaks and Perkins Road route. More information can be found HERE.

WBRZ and WBRZ + will broadcast the parade live on Saturday starting at 9:30 for the opening ceremonies. Michael Cauble and Malary Pullen will host the live telecast with live reports along the parade route.

Click HERE to get channel information for WBRZ+.

