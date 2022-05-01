Southern offensive linemen Ja'Tyre Carter becomes Southern first NFL draft pick since 2004

WHITE CASTLE- It was an emotional day at Ja'Tyre Carter home in White Castle, as the former Southern offensive linemen got selected with the 226 pick in the NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.

"It was a lot of a lot of emotions on my shoulders a lot of stress everything just everyday just don't know what's gonna happen,"

"I did what I had wanted to do since I was in high school and that was to take care of my family. I really couldn't hear anyone. My family were yelling, so I don't know what they say. I couldn't say no names. Nothing I just, I said yes sir. Yes, sir."

"One of the first teams to come see me at one of my practices. We all talked about the drought senior bowl combine they just they just kept in touch the whole time so it just good to see they picked me up."

Carter will play guard and tackle for the Bears. He now becomes Southern's first draft pick since 2004.