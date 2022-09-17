Southern loses 24-0 to Texas Southern to start SWAC play

ARLINGTON - New head coach Eric Dooley didn't get the start to SWAC play that he wanted, as Southern gets dominated by Texas Southern 24-0 in the Arlington Football Classic.

Quarterback BeSean McCray struggled all night passing the ball. McCray threw 3 interceptions, and the Jaguars went 0 for 4 on 4th down.

Tigers QB Andrew Body threw for 2 scores, and had over 200 yards of offense. This is the second straight year that Southern has lost to Texas Southern. The Jags fall to 1-2 on the year.

Now they enter their bye week, where they have a ton to clean up.